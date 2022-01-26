Fugitive Crystal Cruises’ luxury ship on the lam expected to stay in Bahamas’ safe haven

The tourist cruise ship Crystal Symphony is docked in August 2007 in Bordeaux, France. - Jean-Pierre Muller/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
MIAMI — A fugitive cruise ship that was supposed to return to Miami but detoured to the Bahamas is not likely to be arrested despite a warrant issued by a federal judge in South Florida. The U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday that it can’t seize the Bahamas-flagged Crystal Cruises ship because it is going to stay in Bimini — outside U.S. jurisdiction — where the cruise liner’s parent company has both a resort and a marina. “We don’t expect that ship to leave Bahamian waters,” U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Rob Gonzalez told the Miami Herald on Tuesday. “We don’t expect it to come back” to Sou...