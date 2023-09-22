Investigator in Fulton County accidentally shoots herself
Bullets and ammunition cartridge on hand with Semi-automatic 9mm gun on wooden background (Shutterstock)

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports the gunfire heard at 10 a.m. in the courthouse was nothing more than an accident.

An investigator in the Fulton County District Attorney's office accidentally discharged her firearm, shooting herself in the leg.

Atlanta News First reported the investigator was "alert, conscious, and breathing."

The Fulton County Sheriff is continuing to update the situation, but there is no current threat.

