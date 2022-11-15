Fulton DA wins again — Florida judge rules Mike Flynn must testify in Georgia: report
Retired U.S. Army lieutenant general Michael Flynn, Sr. at a campaign rally for Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn will have to testify about his actions following Georgia's 2020 presidential election, a judge in Florida ruled on Tuesday.

"Judge Charles Roberts of Sarasota, Fla. signs order saying Trump's ex-national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is a "material and necessary witness" to the Fulton Co investigation," Tamar Hallerman of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Flynn must testify on Nov. 22, she reported.

"It's another win for the Fulton DA's office, compelling an out-of-state witness to come testify," Hallerman reported. "Judge Roberts also denied a motion for a stay but said his order doesn't preclude Flynn from seeking one from an appellate court.

IN OTHER NEWS: Missouri judge rules AG’s office under Josh Hawley ‘knowingly’ violated transparency laws

CNN confirmed the report.

In October, the Associated Press reported on the testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wallis was seeking from Flynn.

The AP reported, "the petition seeking Flynn's testimony says he appeared in an interview on conservative cable news channel Newsmax and said Trump 'could take military capabilities' and place them in swing states and 'basically re-run an election in each of those states.' He also met with Trump, attorney Sidney Powell and others at the White House on Dec. 18, 2020, for a meeting that, according to news reports, 'focused on topics including invoking martial law, seizing voting machines, and appointing Powell as special counsel to investigate the 2020 election,' Willis wrote."

SmartNews