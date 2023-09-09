G20 leaders to begin two-day summit overshadowed by divisions over Ukraine

By Nandita Bose and Aftab Ahmed NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Leaders of the world's 20 most powerful nations begin an annual summit on Saturday in India's capital New Delhi, deeply divided over the war in Ukraine but in broad agreement on issues such as cryptocurrencies and reforms in multilateral development banks. U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 nations will gather for the two-day summit at a new, $300 million conch-shaped convention centre called Bharat Mandapam, opposite a 16th-century stone fort. Businesses, shops, offices and schools have been closed in Delhi, a ci...