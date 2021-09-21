Former FBI profiler says it's clear Gabby Petito was in an abusive relationship

Speaking to CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, former FBI profiler Jim Clemente explained that the 911 call about Petito and her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie and bodycam video is textbook domestic violence.

Lemon played the 911 call from a concerned man, saying that he witnessed the couple having a fight where Laundrie allegedly hit Petito several times. The caller described her white van and told police where the car was going. Police then pulled them over where Petito was sobbing.

"I think it's very complicated and nuanced," prefaced Clemente. "But right from the start you could see the difference in their emotional behavior. He was calm. He was a little nervous about what the cops were going to do. Once he got out of the car and he realized he wasn't going to get arrested right away, he was very calm. He was actually very social. He was charming. Whereas, she was in complete distress the entire time. Something much greater than what's described by him."

He went on to describe Petito's behavior as being under Laundrie's control.

"He minimizes his role. He blames everything on her. On the other hand, she takes the blame. She says, 'I get OCD and it frustrates him and I had to apologize to him for my behavior.' That sounds like coercive control," said Clemente. "That sounds like a situation where there's been ongoing domestic violence, and she has basically taken over his controls, the things he wants her to do. If she violates them, she apologizes to him."

He went on to say that the 911 call contradicts what the couple says happened, which is also part of a pattern of abuse. One "that apparently has led to her death," said Clemente.

Laundrie is still missing somewhere in Florida. While Petito is a tragic one, she certainly isn't the only woman facing abuse and who has disappeared over the past several months and even years. According to an ongoing, and growing list by Native Women's Wilderness, "as of 2016, the National Crime Information Center has reported 5,712 cases of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls. Strikingly, the U.S Department of Justice missing persons database has only reported 116 cases."

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, they can call 800-799-SAFE (7233) or use the hotline's chat or text function.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the conviction of the missing Native women.

See the full interview with Clemente below:











