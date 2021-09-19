Dead woman found in Wyoming 'appears' to be Gabby Petito: police

Police announced at a Sunday briefing that the body they discovered in Grand Teton National Park matches the description of Gabby Petito.

The police officials said that they have contacted her family but that they have not fully confirmed that the remains are Petito.

A manhunt is underway in Florida for her boyfriend who was identified as a person of interest in her disappearance and possible death. He claimed to be going hiking and hasn't been seen since. Police are now searching for him in the area where he was last seen.

Legal analyst Joey Jackson told CNN reporters that he will now move from a "person of interest" to a suspect in the case.

The FBI and local police are still asking for anyone in the area who saw the couple, saw her van or anyone who may have videos or photos of the couple.

The story is still developing. . .

SmartNews