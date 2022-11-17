Gabby Petito’s family awarded $3 million to settle wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s estate
A makeshift memorial dedicated to Gabby Petito is located near City Hall on Sept. 20, 2021, in North Port, Florida. - Octavio Jones/Getty Images North America/TNS

A Florida judge on Thursday ordered the estate of Brian Laundrie to pay $3 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, whom officials say Laundrie admitted to killing. A trial scheduled for December will no longer take place after Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll signed off on the settlement. “The Petito family lost their daughter and they were also denied the opportunity to confront her killer,” said Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the family. “No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daught...