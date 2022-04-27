Trump’s bullying succeeds — Wisconsin Republicans cave to threats of primary challenges: report

Wisconsin will extend its partisan review of the 2020 election, the top Republican in the state Assembly announced on Tuesday.

"Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is extending the taxpayer-funded contract of the former state Supreme Court justice leading a review of the 2020 election — a decision announced a day after former President Donald Trump sought to intimidate Vos by threatening a successful primary challenge if the review did not continue," the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Trump praised Michael Gableman for his investigation in statement released Monday.

"The Special Counsel appointed by the Wisconsin Assembly to investigate the crimes of the 2020 Election did an outstanding job. He discovered many pieces of evidence that indicate foul play. Anyone calling themselves a Republican in Wisconsin should support the continued investigation in Wisconsin without interference. After all of the evidence the report brought to light, how could anyone want to stop it? I understand some RINOs have primary challengers in Wisconsin. I’m sure their primary opponents would get a huge bump in the polls if these RINOs interfere," Trump said.



Trump's statement on Monday came only days before the end of Gableman's contract. Earlier this month, Gableman appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast and urged listeners to contact Vos before state workers picked up the office equipment today.

The pressure reportedly worked, with Vos issuing a statement saying the investigation will stay open "as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation."

The newspaper noted, "Gableman has missed multiple deadlines to issue a final report."



