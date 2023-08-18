Rep. Matt Gaetz
(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday announced he is calling on Congress to investigate U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and will file a resolution to "censure and condemn" the jurist who is presiding over the Washington, D.C. federal trial of Donald Trump on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Florida Republican Congressman accused Judge Chutkan of "showing open bias and partisanship in her official duties on the bench."

"Justice may be blind, but the American people are not – we see Judge Chutkan for her actions, and we rebuke them in the greatest possible sense," added Gaetz, who reportedly is under a revived House Ethics Committee investigation into possible sexual misconduct or illicit drug use.

Fox News reports Gaetz's resolution would "both censure Chutkan and direct the House Judiciary Committee to probe her conduct."

On Friday, Gaetz accused Judge Chutkan of exhibiting "blatant political bias from the bench" for what he called her "extreme sentencing of January 6th defendants, while openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter riots of 2020." He also accused her of "a complete disregard for her duty of impartiality and the rule of law."

The Florida Republican's resolution in part states: "Whereas, for example, in a sentencing related to January 6, on October 4, 2021, Chutkan issued a bizarre rant, opining that ‘People gathered all over the country last year to protest the violent murder by the police of an unarmed man . . . to compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights, to those of a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government is a false equivalency and ignores a very real danger that the January 6 riot posed to the foundation of our democracy.’"

Gaetz also includes in his resolution another reason to condemn Chutkan: "Whereas Chutkan donated thousands of dollars to elect Barack Obama."

Newsweek reports Chutkan donated $1500 between 2008 and 2009 to the Obama campaign.

Gaetz is a top Trump supporter who last weekend, standing next to the ex-president who is under four criminal indictments and running for re-election, spoke at the Iowa State Fair and declared, "we know that only through force can we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, D.C."

Watch the video of Rep. Gaetz above or at this link.

Video