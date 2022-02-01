Michigan GOP candidate: Rape victims shouldn't get abortions because 'God put them in this moment' to give birth

Garrett Soldano, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, said this week that rape victims shouldn't get abortions because God may have intended for them to give birth to the next president of the United States.

In a video captured by progressive talk radio station WCPT 820 AM's Heartland Signal Twitter account, Soldano told conservative former meterorologist April Moss the story of a person he knows whose mother was the victim of a gang rape and who nonetheless gave birth to him.

This person's mother, Soldano continued, should serve as a positive example to other rape victims who get impregnated by their attackers.

"And so what we must start to focus on is not only the DNA when it's created, but, however, how about we start inspiring women in the culture to let them understand how heroic they are," he said. "God put them in this moment. And they don't know, that little baby inside them may be the next president, may be the next person who changes humanity."

Soldano concluded by saying, "We must always protect that DNA and allow it to have a voice."

Watch the video below.