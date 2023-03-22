Gay activist says Uganda LGBTQ community 'in shock' at new law

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Members of Uganda's LGBTQ community are in shock and fear being arrested after parliament passed a new law that makes it a crime to identify as gay, and imposes tough sentences that include the death penalty in certain cases, an activist said on Wednesday. The "Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023" was passed with a near-unanimous majority by lawmakers in the east African country where anti-gay sentiment runs deep. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the law would undermine fundamental human rights and "reverse gains in the fight against HIV/AIDS" and urged au...
Kari Lake just lost the Arizona election again — thanks to the state Supreme Court
March 22, 2023
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake lost her bid for the seat again on Wednesday when the Arizona Supreme Court struck down her appeal to fight the election loss.
AZ Central reported that the case was somewhat kept alive by sending it back to the lower county judge to review. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson rejected the claim that she was the rightful governor.
The six claims, the state Supreme Court ruled, were "properly dismissed by lower courts."
Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said Lake's challenges were "insufficient to warrant the requested relief under Arizona or federal law."
The sixth claim dealt with the insufficient ballot signature verification, which has to be reviewed by another county judge.
If Lake can prove “votes [were] affected ‘in sufficient numbers to alter the outcome of the election’” based on a “competent mathematical basis to conclude that the outcome would plausibly have been different, not simply an untethered assertion of uncertainty," otherwise it was dismissed properly.
House Republicans earlier this week in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requested that the prosecutor testify and provide documents in connection with the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Braggs, who could issue what would be the first indictment against a former president, is being urged by legal experts to take a hard pass on the letter sent to Bragg by GOP Reps. Jim Jordan, Bryan Steil and James Comer. All three are members of the weaponization of the federal government subcommittee panel.
In an opinion piece published on MSNBC’s website Wednesday, former White House ethics lawyer Norman Eisen, government integrity lawyer Fred Wertheimer and appellate lawyer Josh Stanton describe the request as a naked effort to interfere with a state prosecution.
“Congress cannot lawfully use its investigative power to engage in law enforcement,” the trio of legal heavyweights wrote.
“But we argue that is precisely what these congressmen are attempting by seeking to second-guess and superintend a single specific pending case by a prosecutor. Any move to issue a subpoena demanding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appear in Washington should be viewed as meddling that is both brazenly partisan and probably unlawful.”
The legal experts argue that an attempt by the congressmen to subpoena Bragg (should he decline their request) would be unenforceable.
“A subpoena violating that norm would disrupt the basic elements of our adversarial system of justice,” they said.
“As lawyers whose experience includes decades prosecuting or defending criminal cases, we can say that compliance with such a subpoena would kneecap the Manhattan district attorney.”
Furthermore, they argue such a subpoena would break an important “norm.”
“Although the defense is entitled to extensive discovery — as they should be — neither the defense nor the public is entitled to the detailed thoughts and impressions of the lawyers investigating and prosecuting a case,” Eisen, Wertheimer and Stanton argue.
“A subpoena violating that norm would disrupt the basic elements of our adversarial system of justice.”
Mike Pence knows he's going to be forced to speak to the Jan. 6 grand jury: aides
March 22, 2023
Former Vice President Mike Pence has tried to dodge a subpoena around the special counsel's investigation of the Jan. 6 attacks on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the election.
He's claiming that as the president of the Senate, he was operating in his role as a legislator, thus he should be safe from testifying due to Article 1, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution, the "speech and debate clause." It protects lawmakers who are working in the course of their jobs as an elected official. Legal analysts have said that it's a Hail Mary pass that isn't likely to work.
According to the Washington Post, Pence knows that he/s going to be forced to speak to the grand jury whether he wants to or not.
"Pence’s advisers have privately accepted the possibility that the former vice president might have to testify against his former boss and likely political rival during an election season," the report said, citing a person familiar with the conversations.
Last weekend, Pence told ABC News that it is the only plea that he is using.
“We’re not asserting executive privilege, which may encompass other discussions, I believe, the president may well have brought a claim for that. But I just believe that the work that I did, preparing for and conducting my role as president of the Senate, is covered by the speech and debate clause," said Pence.
It puts Pence in a difficult position because if he intends to run for president, he'll need the support of Donald Trump's fans to get through a Republican Primary.
