Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

"Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, Peters' wife called the police in Red Wing, Minnesota, claiming Peters was in a drunken rage after getting home from his bowling league," the report revealed. "In an angry scramble to find his phone, according to an account from Peters' wife recorded in a police report, he had allegedly started to berate her and thrown household items, including boots and pillows, at her."

Police arrived only to find an intoxicated Peters, who'd been recorded on video doing exactly as she alleged. They asked if she was concerned Peters would attack her.

"That's the reason that I had to call you guys," nodding yes, the police report said.

This became such a common occurrence that one officer noted it was "happening too frequently." His wife would normally "lay low" and wait until he passed out to call the police for help. She recalled a trip they took to Florida in which Peters couldn't find his wallet, so he took hers along with her driver's license, making her feel "trapped.

"I don't know what he's capable of doing when he's drinking," she told officers.

Peters tried to dismiss it as a typical story of his wife being mad he went out and got drunk with his pals.

"I know how this goes, so I'm the guy that goes bowling and gets drunk, I come home, the wife is pissed that I'm drunk," he said, according to the report.



The problem he faced is that it wasn't the first run-in with police. His problems with the law started as far back as his teen years. He was convicted of theft as a youngster, years later he was arrested in Florida in 2006 for falsely impersonating an officer and robbery with a deadly weapon among other things. The charges were ultimately dropped, though it isn't clear why.

When Peters was arrested in February, he told the police that it would hurt his bounty-hunting career. "You are ruining my kids' lives, I'll never earn a goddamn dime!" Peters said, according to the report.

He then refused to take a COVID test, going so far as to threaten the officers.

"If someone sticks something up my nose while I'm in handcuffs you will be arresting me for something a lot more serious," he said, according to the report. "I will physically resist anybody trying to do anything to my body."

Later, he was charged with domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct, which are all misdemeanors. Afterwards, he sent an email asking those restrictions against him living with his family be lifted with his wife arguing that he never physically hurt her. Peters was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct and given probation.

Then there are the problems with Peters in his bounty hunting career. He would frequently dress as if he was an officer, leading his state to pass a law restricting what bounty hunters could wear.

"When you've got a fake badge and insignia that looks like the real McCoy, a normal person is going to assume you are a law enforcement officer," said Minnesota state Sen. Matt Schmit.

Goodhue County Sheriff Scott McNurlin complained in a statement to the Associated Press that Peters was trying to launch his own career using Dog the Bounty Hunter as a model. He launched a YouTube channel touting his own victories, which were mostly just videos of him tasing people.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune called him "Minnesota's best-known bounty hunter," not necessarily a compliment.



In one 2017 incident, Peters tried to catch someone who'd fled to Texas. Two of Peters' staff found the man and attempted to detain him, but the suspect pulled a gun, resulting in a shootout in a car dealership filled with customers and staff.

"At the end of the gunfight, the suspect and the two bounty hunters had all been fatally shot. Later, the dealership's owner claimed the bounty hunters had falsely identified themselves as federal agents," the Daily Beast said.

Now, Peters is starting Red Voice Media to launch "The Stew Peters Show," where he is going to war against Republicans he doesn't like. Like Alex Jones, the Peters show has been a place for conspiracy theories, allegations about the so-called "deep state," and lies about vaccine deaths.

At one point, Peters made a prediction as if he were a kind of MAGA prophet. For example, he claimed in June that unless Donald Trump was reinstated as the president in 60 days, humans would face an "extinction-level event." Of course, that never happened.

When the Daily Beast reached out for comment and asked a series of questions, Peters said that the outlet was a "PR arm for terrorists and Nazis at BLM and Antifa." Nazis and Antifa are two conflicting ideologies.

Read the full report.