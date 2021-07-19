Even Trump’s biggest supporters were secretly ‘unnerved and unsettled’ by his behavior: reporters

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker were asked why they withheld so much information about President Donald Trump for their book.

It's a common question as new books are coming out about the disastrous Trump administration. When Bob Woodward's new book "Rage" came out, it revealed that Trump knew COVID-19 was dangerous early on in 2020 and was intentionally downplaying it. He was criticized for not revealing that fact to America as he was writing the book out of a duty to save lives.

The same question was asked of Leonnig and Rucker, but Rucker pivoted to talk about the Trump officials themselves.

"People will want to know: Then why didn't you say something at the time to officials so close to the presidents?" asked MSNBC's Hallie Jackson. "It's not a profile in courage to come out after he lost an election and talk about it."

"They were afraid of this president and they wanted to cling to their own power," said Rucker.

Gen. Mark Milley was so worried about a coup that he was telling aides, "They may try but they're not going to f*cking succeed. You can't do this without the military. We're the guys with the guns."



"They were afraid of what he might do," said Leonnig.

Jackson explained that one "big theme in this book is how unnerved and unsettled even the most ardent supporters of President Trump were, privately, secretly behind the scenes."

In the case of Milley, if he came out against Trump it would have removed a key barrier from Trump to his worst impulses.

The new book "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year" comes out Tuesday.

See the video below:



