Jon Stewart reveals what he learned from George Carlin

Comedian Jon Stewart discussed what the had learned from comedy legend George Carlin in an interview for a new two-part HBO documentary.

"What I always found amazing about Carlin was that he would treat farting with the same level of scrutiny and language and deconstruction as he would the Pope, the Catholic Church hierarchy, the war machine," Stewart said in a clip obtained by The Daily Beast.

“As a kid, I didn’t understand that in any way, but side-cheek lift-up fart?" he said, accenting it with a chef's kiss.

"Man," he said.

Filmakers Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio created the film, "George Carlin’s American Dream," which premieres Friday.

Also interviewed are Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, and Judy Gold.

Watch the official trailer: