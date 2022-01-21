George Conway thoroughly ridicules Trump’s lawyers in brutal new analysis

Longtime Republican attorney and prominent Donald Trump antagonist George Conway offered his analysis of the former president's legal position in a new column published by The Washington Post.
"Donald Trump is often his own worst enemy. But sometimes, he gets competition from his lawyers," Conway wrote under the headline, "Courts hand Donald Trump loss after loss after loss."
Conway wrote about Trump's unsuccessful efforts to get the Supreme Court to block the National Archives from turning over documents to the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S.
"The court’s decision was a brutal, and personally stinging, loss for Trump. And the arguments his own lawyers advanced may have made the defeat worse," Conway wrote. "Trump lost the case in virtually record time. He sued the committee and the National Archives on Oct. 18, lost in the district court on Nov. 9, lost in the court of appeals on Dec. 9 and lost in the Supreme Court on Jan. 19. And so, today, the Jan. 6 committee has hundreds of documents Trump desperately wanted kept under wraps."
READ MORE: Trump biographer has a simple explanation for why the ex-president hasn’t been hit with charges yet
Conway is the husband of Kellyanne Conway, who served as White House counselor in the Trump administration.
"It’s hard to lose in so many courts so quickly — unless, I suppose, you’re Donald Trump contesting election results. So much losing, you almost have to feel sorry for the former guy," Conway wrote. "But it wasn’t just the speed with which he lost that was so merciless; equally harsh, if not more so, was the substance of the rulings against him. The decision of the court of appeals for the D.C. Circuit was bad enough: A masterful and unanimous opinion by Judge Patricia A. Millett ripped to shreds every argument Trump made."
Conway explained how the Supreme Court cut back on the appeals court decision, apparently out of fear of what Trump might do if he got back in the Oval Office.
"Adding insult to injury, Trump’s own lawyers’ arguments may have helped bring the Supreme Court to that result," Conway wrote. "The result was an even more devastating rejection of Trump’s privilege claim — in effect, an unambiguous, blanket holding by the Supreme Court that presidents who incite insurrections in office don’t get to invoke executive privilege. Good work, Team Trump."
Read the full column.
IN OTHER NEWS: Florida man has a 'ridiculous' racist meltdown over how Waffle House cooked his bacon
Florida man has a 'ridiculous' meltdown over how Waffle House cooked his bacon www.youtube.com