George Conway spots detail in Mazars letter suggesting it's given NY AG over a half million documents
Anti-Trump conservative attorney George Conway has flagged an overlooked detail in the newly revealed Mazars letter that suggests the longtime Trump Organization accounting firm has given the New York State Office of the Attorney General substantial cooperation in its investigation.

Writing on Twitter, Conway pointed to what is known as the Bates number that appears at the bottom of the Mazars letter's first page: 00525838.

When a follower asked Conway what this signifies, he replied that "it suggests that the accountants have produced at least 525,838 pages of material to prosecutors."

The Mazars letter, which was revealed by the NY AG's office on Monday, informed the Trump Organization that statements about Trump's financial condition ranging from the years 2011 through 2020 "should no longer be relied upon."

The accounting firm said it based this judgement on work done by James's office, as well as its own independent review of Trump's records.

Because of this, the letter continued, it would sever its relationship with the Trump Organization and would "do everything reasonably possible to facilitate a smooth transition to your new tax preparers."

Hours after this revelation was made public, Eric Trump vowed to go after New York Attorney General Letitia James for purportedly "unethical" behavior.

