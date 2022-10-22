‘Search all his hideouts’: George Conway drops a dime on Trump to the FBI

Prominent conservative attorney and frequent Donald Trump critic George Conway on Friday weighed in after the former president was officially subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In its letter to president, the select committee wrote, "as demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power."
Conway offered his analysis on Twitter and cable news.
On Twitter, Conway retweeted a post from the official account of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
"Do you have information about a white-collar crime?" the FBI asked. They directed people to "report it swiftly" to the bureau's website.
Although the term "drop a dime" came from the practice of leaving a telephonic tip for authorities through a pay phone, Conway did something like the modern equivalent by leaving his tip publicly on Twitter.
"Yes. There's this guy in south Florida who I hear has stolen a lot of valuable papers," Conway wrote. "You may want to search all his hideouts."
He included a photoshopped picture imagining a Trump mugshot.
Conway also discussed the subpoena on MSNBC with Chris Hayes.
“This is actually a pretty good draft indictment,” Conway said. “They did a very, very good job of summarizing the different methods by which Trump acted corruptly and fraudulently.”
George Conway: Trump Jan. 6 Subpoena Was Like A ‘Draft Indictment’ www.youtube.com
