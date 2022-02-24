Three former Minneapolis cops found guilty of failing to render aid as George Floyd suffocated
Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

Three former Minneapolis police officers have all been found guilty of failing to render aid as they watched George Floyd slowly get suffocated by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

As reported by journalist Rochelle Olson, former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane were found guilty on charges of failing to render aid to Floyd and of violating Floyd's constitutional rights.

Floyd's death in 2020 sparked nationwide outrage after video showed Chauvin kneeling on the back of his neck for nine-and-a-half minutes until he eventually died.

While the other three officers involved in the incident were not charged with murder, they all faced charges of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin from fatally suffocating Floyd.

As Olson notes, this isn't the end of the line for Kueng, Thao, and Lane, as the three officers "also face trial in Hennepin County District Court in June on charges they aided and abetted Chauvin."

