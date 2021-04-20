George Floyd's brother Rodney on guilty Derek Chauvin verdict: 'No family in history got this far'

Speaking to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace Tuesday after the guilty verdict came in for former officer Derek Chauvin, Rev. Al Sharpton confessed that he and George Floyd's brother Rodney broke down in tears.

"The war is not over," Sharpton explained. "We've got Eric Garner, who never got this. We've got Breonna Taylor, who never got this. but God brought us through and the first thing we're going to do is the press conference and have a prayer and thank God. Rodney, tell them how you feel. I know you were crying like I was crying."



"I mean, I'm feeling tears of joy, so emotional that no family in history ever got this far," said Mr. Floyd. "You know, to get a guilty charge on all accounts, we got a chance to go to trial and he took it all away. So this right here is for everyone that's been in this situation, everybody. Everybody. We are here. We stand in a unit. Thank you to Rev. Al Sharpton for being with us from the very first day until the last. I know we're not done yet."

Watch the quick moment below:



