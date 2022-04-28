Trump speculates Kellyanne Conway did something 'really bad' to her husband to make him 'mentally ill'

Former President Donald Trump speculated on the marriage of one of his top White House advisors on Thursday.

Unable to tweet, although Elon Musk may allow him back on Twitter, Trump emailed out a screenshot of a tweet with his own commentary — essentially a retweet workaround.

Trump drew attention to a tweet by right-wing political operative Caleb Hull, who tweeted a picture of with the question, "Is George Conway ok...?"

"No, he’s mentally ill, a very sick man. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy—his mind is completely shot!" Trump emailed.

Trump's emailed thoughts arrived six minutes after Conway criticized Trump for traveling to Nebraska to campaign for Charles Herbster, who has been accused of sexual assault by eight women.

Conway also retweeted a watchdog group's thought's on the story.

