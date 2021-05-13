'Please clap': George P. Bush mocked after awkward typo while trying to attack Liz Cheney

The names Bush and Cheney have been inextricably linked for two decades, but one of the Bush family members is breaking the trend.

George P. Bush, the Texas Land Commissioner and son of Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL), attempted to attack Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after she was ousted from the Republican House leadership on Wednesday.

"Republicans deserve leadership that represents the views of their constituents, not their own personal vendettas. We need leaders in Congress that stand up for conservative Republican ideology, and Liz Cheney is not that leader," he tweeted.

He included a meme talking about "reigning fire on the President," instead of writing raining.

It was an ironic typo given that the Bush family was once considered political royalty in Texas and in the Republican Party with the reign of two Bush presidents and the attempt of another.

It was something that brought laughter and anger in response. See them below:















































