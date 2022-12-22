Critics pile on scandal-plagued Republican George Santos after he vows to tell 'my story' next week

Scandal-plagued Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) is vowing to set the record straight about his past after multiple news outlets have shown that he apparently fabricated nearly his entire personal and professional history.

In a tweet posted on Thursday afternoon, Santos vowed to answer all the questions raised by multiple reports about his background some time next week.

"To the people of NY-03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week," he wrote. "I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more. Happy Holidays to all!"



However, many of Santos' Twitter followers were quick to point out that there is little he can really say given the sheer scale of deception he has apparently employed.

READ MORE: J6 report reveals Trump privately admitted defeat but kept pushing to overturn election: 'I don't want people to know we lost'

The scandal surrounding Santos began earlier this week when the New York Times published a report showing that neither the college Santos claimed to have attended nor the investment banks where he claimed to have worked had any record of him ever being there.

This was followed by a report in the Jewish news publication Forward that used official records to show how Santos had fabricated much of his family's history, including his professed Jewish faith.

And on top of all this, The Daily Beast on Thursday reported that Santos had been married to a woman just weeks before launching his congressional campaign, despite the fact that he claims to have been openly gay for years.

Check out some responses to Santos' tweet below.































