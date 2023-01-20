New York Republicans plot to replace George Santos with an actual Jewish candidate: report
National Republican Congressional Committee

While new Representative George Santos (R-NY) has persisted that he plans on remaining in his Congressional seat despite widespread opposition thanks to his well documented his lies and deception, Republicans in New York State have already identified a possible replacement that would mend fences with the Jewish community.

According to Jewish media outlet Forward, the New York Republican Party has identified a possible replacement for Santos, Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, who has been vocal critic of Santos. As an Ethiopian-born Jewish woman, Pilip checks off several demographic boxes for the Republican party.

Both Pilip and Santos call the Great Neck area in northern Long Island home.

"I'm not going to lie to you, people are definitely asking me to run," Pilip said in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. "That doesn't mean nothing."

READ MORE: 'More crazy candidates, more political violence': Conservative despairs at future of Trump-led GOP

Pilip has clout with the Jewish community as she earned experience as an immigrant advocate in Israel, her home since childhood since being placed there in the Operation Solomon airlift program. Pilip called Israel home until she married her American husband.

According to Politico reporter Olivia Beavers, Pilip and New York State Senator Jack Martins (R), are currently the two favorites to replace Santos.

SmartNews