George Santos’ departing comms. director takes parting shot at embattled congressman on her way out

The communications director for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) resigned Wednesday, and she took a parting shot at the embattled congressman on her way out the door, Scripps News reports.

Naysa Woomer’s departure is the latest setback for Santos after the Department of Justice last week issued a 13-count indictment against him that includes charges or fraud and money laundering.

The prominent Republican communications advisor previously worked for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Reps. Ryan Costello, Thomas Massie, and Tim Huelskamp (all Republicans), among others.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer said in a resignation email obtained by Scripps News.

But she had a different message apparently directed at her former boss.

"Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given," Woomer wrote.

Woomer’s resignation occurred on a day the House by a 221-204 margin voted to refer a resolution to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee.

Santos, 34, is accused of duping donors, stealing from his campaign, and making false claims to collect unemployment benefits he wasn’t entitled to.

Santos pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was released on a $500,000 bond at the end of his May 10 arraignment in a New York federal court.

Santos told reporters after his arraignment that he has no plans to abandon his reelection bid.

