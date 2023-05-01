George Santos gets challenger for Congress seat

"You see Tucker Carlson uses his show, prime time, eight o'clock on Fox News, to talk about the most important issues that all of us care about, and they hated 'em for it. In Tucker Carlson, when no one else would interview me, everybody was keeping me away with a 10-foot pole. As a matter of fact, they were using their media companies and their shows trying to destroy me. Tucker Carlson said, 'Hey, let's bring this lady on. I wanna talk to her.' And he had me on his one-hour Fox Nation show, and then he had me repeatedly on Tucker Carlson Tonight," Greene recalled.

"But Tucker also talked about the things that I think are so important. He talked a lot about the January 6th defendants, and he talked a lot about what happened on January 6th, and then he did something that I am thrilled that he was able to do. He showed the videotapes from January 6th and proved to not only America, but the entire world that a man named Jacob Chansley did nothing wrong. And that was powerful," Greene stated of the "QAnon shaman" who was granted early release from prison in March.

Greene's praise of Carlson continued:

And another issue that Tucker Carlson has talked about repeatedly, and it's an issue I care a lot about because almost everyone I know feels the same way, that when we have our own border being invaded by 5.5 million people in the past two years, and over three hundred Americans dying every single day from fentanyl brought in from China, and then the Mexican cartels funnel it into our country and murder Americans, our country at $31 trillion in debt has no business fighting in a war over in Ukraine. And Tucker Carlson talked a lot about that. He talked a lot about it so much so that it made, it was, it's moving the needle. It has moved the needle because he's telling the truth. Ukraine is not our NATO ally. Not one bit. They're not. And Russia is a nuclear power, and here we are over there defending Ukraine's borders and not defending our border? This is what Tucker Carlson explained over and over and over constantly on a show. And now Tucker Carlson has been fired.

Look, everybody in this room knows for a fact that when you are a business owner and you own a company, you never fire your number one guy. Never. He's the guy that's bringing you in all the money. Fox News fired their number one guy, everyone, and it wasn't because he did anything wrong. It's because he was telling the truth and he was doing everything right. But the media is part of the deep state and like I said, they have a system and people need to pay attention.

Greene also shared a prediction:

Well, I wanna let you know something that's, this is not the end of Tucker Carlson. Actually. I'm looking forward to Tucker Carlson 2.0. Because I think we're gonna see Tucker Carlson unleashed, and that'll happen pretty soon.

Afterward, Greene was served some reminders on social media.

Kal – Don't Trust – Confirm: "Let's get the facts straight. You were kicked off your committees because of your behavior. The only reason you have any committee assignments now is because @SpeakerMcCarthy is a weak man who values the speakership more than the country and his testicles."

Jackie Wunderlin: "Yeah...we're all hoping you'll soon be 'set free' from Congress, Squatchie. Insurrectionists have no place in a democratic republic."

Jo: "Yeah, let's check with the other hosts who were 'set free' by Fox to see how massive their audiences are these days…"Title

Brian: "And both you and Tucker are appearing on Putin's Russian State TV."

Lara reads banned books in Florida: "Actually, Marjorie, Tucker still has a contract with Fox. He's not free. Which is why you haven't seen him tweet in three days."

Jared Ryan Sears: "So Republican of you to turn every single failure of yours into a narrative of triumph. Imagine how free you will feel when you get kicked out of Congress in 2024."