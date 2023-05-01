George Santos gets challenger for Congress seat
A former Democratic state senator has moved to run against controversial Rep. George Santos (R-NY) in New York.

In documents filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, former state Sen. Anna Kaplan indicated she would run as a Democrat in New York's 3rd Congressional District.

Anna Kaplan for New York was named the candidate's primary campaign committee.

Santos came under fire after he admitted lying about his religion and education to win the election. He has also filed to run for re-election.

Kaplan has previously called for an investigation into Santos.

