George Santos defiant after arrest: 'I'll be a chairman of a committee in a couple of years'
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) predicted he would be chairman of a committee "in a couple of years" after being indicted on 13 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.

After pleading not guilty to the charges in New York on Wednesday, Santos told reporters that he was being targeted by a "witch hunt." But the lawmaker said that he tried to have a positive attitude.

"I do my best to be a positive person," he said. "Life is already as bad as it gets out there. So I'm fine."

"How can you defend yourself in so many of the situations that have happened?" one reporter asked.

"Well, look, the way I look at it, I'll be a chairman of a committee in a couple of years if you just look at the standards of Congress," Santos quipped.

Before ending the press conference, he asserted that the ordeal would be good material for a future book.

