FBI investigating George Santos' animal rescue 'charity'

More bad news surfaced for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Wednesday, according to disabled U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff. According to a Politico report, two FBI agents contacted him as part of the U.S. Attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York to ask about their conversations around a GoFundMe scheme.

Osthoff said that he turned over all of the text messages that the two exchanged and any other pertinent details.

The funds were coming as part of an effort to help the veteran whose service dog was ill and needed life-saving surgery. Despite raising the money, Santos then allegedly made off with the cash.

“I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the big-wigs,” Osthoff told Politico. “I was worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted.”

It's the latest in a slew of Santos scandals, including a request sent by fellow New York Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), who asked the Security and Exchange Commission to look into Santos' work with Harbor City Capital. He alleges that Santos was doing work that required him to be registered with the SEC as a broker.

“There’s no one that poses a greater threat in Congress than Santos. It’s undeniable that he’s broken the law. We have to protect Congress from George Santos, who threatens it from within,” Torres told Politico.

