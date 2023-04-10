George Santos falls for April Fools joke saying Dems want to ban toilet paper
National Republican Congressional Committee
A New York congressman who’s been assailed by members of both parties for his troubled relationship with the truth has been tripped by another falsehood, Kathleen Culliton reports for Midtown-Hell’s Kitchen Patch.
And even though this time it wasn’t George Santos who originated the fabrication, the embattled first-term Republican ended up being the punch line after he fell for an April Fool’s Day joke.
Santos expressed outrage after a New York City City Councilmember with a history of April 1 pranks issued a mock press release calling for a ban on single use-paper products. Councilmember Erik Bottcher last year on April 1 called for replacing all cars in Manhattan with golf carts.
Santos has a history of falsehoods include that include representing himself as a collegiate volleyball star at a school he never attended and the alleged fleecing a disabled veteran of $3,000 from a GoFundMe for a dying dog.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump is still delinquent on his personal financial disclosure

The embattled congressman took a sanctimonious tone when he tried to slam Democrats over what turned out to be a prank.

“Republicans are working to put Americans First and lower the cost of living,” Santos tweeted.Democrats are busy trying to ban toilet paper and gas stoves.We can’t pretend politics doesn’t affect our lives, we need to remind politicians that they work for We The People.”

Bottcher had some fun at Santos’ expense in a tweet that said: “Our quest to ban toilet paper may have gone too far”

