George Santos officially under investigation from House Ethics Committee
Newly elected Republican Representative from New York George Santos looks on as the US House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2023. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is now facing yet another investigation.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed to CNN's Manu Raju on Tuesday that the House Committee on Ethics has launched a formal inquiry into Santos, who is facing a massive array of scandals that include allegedly sexually harassing an aide, stealing money from a disabled veteran that was intended to care for his dying service dog, and lying about nearly every single aspect of his work, academic, and family history.

"Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action," McCarthy said of calls to oust Santos from his seat, which he won this past fall.

A caravan of Santos' constituents also traveled to Washington D.C. on Tuesday to demand his resignation, as recent polls have shown the vast majority of people living in his district want him gone.

In addition to Santos' constituents, multiple New York Republicans have called upon Santos to step down, although McCarthy has so far resisted such calls and has said that Santos' status as a congressman should be between him and his constituents.

