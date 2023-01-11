New York Republican leaders to call on George Santos to resign: report
Gregory Santos (Photo by Wadfe Vandervort for AFP

Republican leaders in New York's Nassau County will reportedly call on freshman Rep. George Santos (R) to resign after he admitted lying about his religious background and education.

Politico first reported that the Nassau County Republicans will ask Santos to resign.

“They’ll issue a rebuke of him for running as a complete liar in an effort to resuscitate the image of the party,” one source told the publication.

Political reporter Kadia Goba said that the New York leaders were expected to support state Sen. Jack Martins (R) to replace Santos.

