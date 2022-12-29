George Santos told reporter he was worth up to $22 million despite claiming $55,000 a year

Representative-elect George Santos (R) allegedly told a reporter that he was worth up to $22 million despite claiming an income of around $55,000 in 2020.

In recent weeks, Santos came under fire for lying about his education and religion. He also has not been able to explain how he loaned his campaign $700,000.

Real America's Voice host David Zere reported on Thursday that Santos told him he was worth between $14 and $22 million.

"It's a big black eye for the GOP," Zere explained. "How did he loan himself $700,000 for a successful '22 campaign, while he only claimed like making $55,000 last year?"

"I'll never forget, I was at lunch with him a couple [of] years ago, and he told me he was worth between $14 and $22 million and that always stuck with me," he continued. "What was the point of everybody standing in the streets and fighting for election integrity all these years and accountability from elected officials if we're going to support fraud on our side, and just because it's an extra vote."

The New York Post reported that Santos claimed he made just $55,000 in 2020.

"As a candidate in 2020, in a filing to the U.S. House clerk, George Santos disclosed no assets or income — just that he’d been compensated in excess of $5,000 by LinkBridge Investors," Spectrum News revealed this week.

