George Santos says he has DNA tests proving he's Jewish — but can't share them 'yet': report
(Scott Olson/AFP)

First-term New York congressman and admitted serial fabulist George Santos now claims to have DNA evidence supporting his unsubstantiated claim that he has Jewish ancestry.

However, according to The Daily Beast, he's not at liberty to provide that evidence to the public "yet."

"According to a report in Jewish news outlet The Forward, two Hasidic reporters for the Yiddish-language Moment Magazine dropped in on Santos’ office without advance warning last month, and were granted a sit-down with the congressman. They did not identify themselves as journalists, according to The Forward," reported A.J. McDougall. "The Moment story reportedly claims that Santos shared the exact percentage of his Jewish ancestry revealed in the supposed DNA tests, but asked them not to share it."

The magazine did not publish any of these results, noted the report.

Santos' claims to being Jewish were a major part of the litany of unsubstantiated claims that threw him under scrutiny after his re-election. Others include claims to have graduated from Baruch College, to have worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, that he knew people who perished in the Pulse Nightclub shooting, and that his mother was in the South Tower on 9/11.

There are signs he is now under a criminal campaign finance investigation, after his reports turned up a number of irregularities including suspicious payments that don't add up mathematically, and donors who don't appear to exist.

