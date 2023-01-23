Watch: Reporters erupt with laughter at idea of George Santos visiting White House
C-SPAN/screen grab

Reporters in the White House press corps erupted with laughter after one correspondent asked if Rep. George Santos (R-NY) would be visiting President Joe Biden.

At Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered questions about an event for new members of Congress.

"Is George Santos invited?" a correspondent asked as reporters could be heard laughing.

"I love how everybody laughed at that!" Jean-Pierre replied. "It's an event for the new Congress, so everyone is invited who is part of the new Congress. I just don't have a confirmation on who is attending yet."

Santos has been under scrutiny in recent weeks after he admitted lying about his education and religious background. He is also facing federal and local investigations related to his 2022 campaign.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN or at this link.

White House reporters laugh about George Santos youtu.be

