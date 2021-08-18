Do not let George W. Bush escape accountability for America's 20-year Afghanistan disaster: MSNBC's Hasan

While there has been plenty of finger pointing about who deserves the most blame for the disastrous ending to America's 20-year war in Afghanistan, MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan argued on Tuesday that one person that cannot be allowed to escape accountability is former President George W. Bush.

During his opening monologue, Hasan said that Bush and his administration were the ones who set America on its decades-long crash course with failure that culminated this week with the Taliban retaking Kabul.

"That the Bush administration failed to end the war early on is one of the many gross mistakes they made, including allowing Osama bin Laden to escape Afghanistan," he said.

He then said that, while President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are taking blame from partisans for their assorted mistakes in pushing for withdrawal from the country, Bush might have had a larger role in the catastrophe than either of them.

"It all started with the guy who launched the so-called War on Terror, George W. Bush," he said. "What happened on Bush's watch in Afghanistan was atrocious, perhaps criminal!"

