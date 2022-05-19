Watch: George W. Bush inadvertently calls Iraq invasion 'wholly unjustified and brutal'

Former President George W. Bush confused his 2003 invasion of Iraq with Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine during remarks on Wednesday at the Bush Center at Southern Methodist University.
Michael Williams reported on Bush's remarks for The Dallas Morning News under the headline, "George W. Bush compares Zelenskyy to Churchill, mistakenly calls Iraq invasion unjustified."
“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said. “I mean, of Ukraine.”
The newspaper described the moment as "a verbal faux pas."
"The comment left the audience in an awkward silence, until they eventually erupted in laughter after Bush blamed the mistake on his age -- 75," the newspaper reported.
Bush was joined at the event by historian Jon Meachem, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and local election officials.
Watch the clip below or at this link.
Story here: George W Bush compares Zelenskyy to Churchill, mistakenly calls Iraq invasion unjustifiedhttps://www.dallasnews.com/news/2022/05/18/george-w-bush-compares-zelenskyy-to-churchill-mistakenly-calls-iraq-invasion-unjustified/\u00a0\u2026— Michael Williams (@Michael Williams) 1652919365