George Will pens brutal obit for Trump's political career: 'A stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve'
Conservative Washington Post columnist George Will believes that former President Donald Trump's time as a leading American political figure may be coming to an end.

In his latest column, Will argues that Trump's post-presidential trajectory as a power broker has been on a downward trend, and he even goes so far as to describe the former president as "a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation's sleeve."

Will singles out Trump's endorsement of David Perdue as a primary challenger against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as a particularly striking example.

"Trump talked Perdue into running in this year’s gubernatorial primary against Georgia’s Republican incumbent, Brian Kemp, whom Trump loathes because Kemp spurned Trump’s demand that Georgia’s presidential vote be delegitimized," writes Will. "In a February poll, Kemp led Perdue by 10 points."

Will also points to Trump's decision to call Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "genius" for his invasion of Ukraine as yet another reason to believe his star is falling.

Will also takes time to mock some of Trump's defenders who have insisted that he would have gotten Putin to back off his invasion.

"Vladimir Putin has provoked some Trump poodles to make illuminating [choices]," he writes. "Their limitless capacity for canine loyalty now encompasses the Kremlin war criminal."

