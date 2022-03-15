Georgia county GOP chairwoman arrested for Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol: report

The chairwoman of the Taylor County Republican Party is facing four federal charges for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Mandy Robinson-Hand and her husband, Charles Hand III, were arrested Friday by the FBI and charged with four misdemeanors related to their alleged entry into the Capitol alongside hundreds of others in the pro-Trump crowd," The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday. "The evening before her March 11 arrest, Robinson-Hand advertised a political fundraiser for congressional candidate Wayne Johnson on her Facebook page."



Johnson worked in the Department of Education during the Trump administration and is challenging Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA).

"Photos included in the affidavit show the couple walking through the Capitol holding hands. But a documentary video archived online shows the couple in the plaza by the West Terrace amid a crowd of rioters fighting with a line of Metro DC Police," the newspaper reported. "Robinson-Hand isn’t the only political figure arrested in the massive Jan. 6 investigation. Several politicians from other states have been among the more than 775 people arrested so far by the FBI, including some state legislators (although none from Georgia)."

The newspaper reports she previously served four months in jail after receiving a five-year prison sentence on a drug charge.

The newspaper reported "a statement from the Georgia Republican Party did not speak directly to the alleged actions of Robinson-Hand, but condemned violence at the Capitol."



