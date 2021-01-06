Georgia counties that went for Trump just took a big turn
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images North America/TNS

One Rural Georgia county is proving to have some enlightning information about the Senate runoff in the state Tuesday.

In Early County, with nearly all of the votes (82 percent) in, Jon Ossoff is doing even better than he did in November.

Early County went for President Barack Obama and then switched to President Donald Trump in 2016. But when they voted for Ossoff in November they cast 43 percent for him. Today they cast 55 percent for Ossoff.


The small county of Dooly is similarly turning from Trump. He carried it by 6 percent in November, but now it appears both Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are ahead with nearly all of the vote in.



They're both arguably small counties in the state but if other small counties are the same, it could be a good night for Democrats.