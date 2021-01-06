Georgia counties that went for Trump just took a big turn

The polls haven't closed in Georgia yet as voters decide the make-or-break election for Republicans. While exit polls have numbers out, they ignore a whopping 3 million previously cast ballots in the state. So, the election-night conversation turned to news station loyalty based on the numbers cruncher of choice: CNN's John King or MSNBC's Steve Kornacki. There's a slate of Kornacki loyalists who led to a flood of celebration for his non-stop dedication to the 2020 election results. The MSNBC host pledged ahead of the election that he wouldn't leave the studio until a winner was called. As the results crept into its third-day colleagues were taking over for him so he could catch a nap in his office.



<p>Kornacki has one thing going for him: unfaltering loyalty from former SNL cast member, gameshow host and actress Leslie Jones. </p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fee57d83702e986ae8140fcda6e58a26" id="fb297"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346584128368508930"><div style="margin:1em 0">YASSSSSSSSSS MY LOVE STEVE IS BACK!!! #KornackiThirstcontinues https://t.co/ynK4D87Bhr</div> — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Leslie Jones 🦋)<a href="https://twitter.com/Lesdoggg/statuses/1346584128368508930">1609885649.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>King, some argued, has a gravitas that is lost in Kornacki's enthusiasm. His quiet demeanor seems preferable to those who can't sustain such a hefty degree of excitement.

This is how John King and Steve Kornacki strolled into work today. https://t.co/774gaaK0Ng
— Jason Benefield (@Jason Benefield)

All love to Steve Kornacki but this is a John King household
— Seth Johnson (@Seth Johnson) Steve's a bit too frenetic and I need some gravitas holding my hand through all of this.<br/>— Sydney Strand - WORDCOUNT TWEETER! (@sydney_strand) January 5, 2021

We're a 'Steve' household.
— Jacki 'BooksArePeopleToo' 📚 🐷😺 (@Book_Hog1) January 5, 2021

I'm sorry. If "John King" is gonna trend, Steve Kornacki has to trend, TOO! He is master of his magic board! 😊 https://t.co/61mgZXRD2m
— Real Sore Loser Lame Duck (@Real Sore Loser Lame Duck)

I, along with the rest of #ElectionTwitter, face the greatest of political life's decisions: Do I watch John King… https://t.co/92Hok4dVIR
— Michael Clark (@Michael Clark)

Here's what's on tap tonight: Jon Ossoff vs. David Perdue Reverend Raphael Warnock vs. Kelly Loeffler Steve Kornacki vs. John King
— Bill Madden (@Bill Madden)

John King, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, etc. make CNN great, but Rick Santorum is making me want to go ove… https://t.co/Pf3N9gYC5a
— Alex Stamo (@Alex Stamo)

The real match up tonight is between John King and Steve Kornacki https://t.co/D915Ss632G
— Red (@Red)

Yeah, John King is awesome, but have you witnessed the unbridled enthusiasm Steve Kornacki gets after a ballot drop?
— Abject Zero (@Abject Zero)

Hey @NBCNews, make sure you return @SteveKornacki to us after tonight. https://t.co/9ENoZPTBGT
— Sunday Night Football (@Sunday Night Football)

I will be tuned into Steve Kornacki all night long. Deja vu
— But Her Emails!!!!🌊🌊#TheResistance (@But Her Emails!!!!🌊🌊#TheResistance)

John King is going to be at the Magic Wall all night tonight! https://t.co/AXi5uxrsMw
— Kenny (@Kenny)

No disrespect meant, but John King not in the same league as Steve Kornacki. #ElectionNight
— Bruno Amato (@Bruno Amato)

Are we doing NYT needles or Steve Kornacki calculator or peeking at Twitter between our fingers?
— Esther Choo MD MPH (@Esther Choo MD MPH)

The great ⁦@SteveKornacki⁩'s work area "has been cleaned & disinfected." https://t.co/urFBO6UC2u
— Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien)

I've spent more time with John King than my Grand children this year.
— Brenda Lee 😷 (@Brenda Lee 😷)

Grumbling about cancelled haircut ✅ Full lockdown ✅ JOHN KING MAGIC MAP!!! ✅ I have gone back in time. I am a time… https://t.co/dI6xQDWXwN
— Rachel Steinberg (@Rachel Steinberg)

John king hibernated for 2 months and now he's stronger than ever
— Elizabeth Connis (@Elizabeth Connis)

@LinkedHD does John King do the NFL playoffs,...? didn't think so.
— THE TAO OF NOW (@THE TAO OF NOW)

John King at the magic wall... you love to see it (or, if you're like me, parked outside GOP HQ tonight, hear it on… https://t.co/eFXjqYkY5j
— DJ Judd (@DJ Judd)

@BruceTheMooose1 i like john king for results, but i haven't seen santorum as soon as i do, i will be watching Kornacki's khaki pants!
— Goldenpartyrent Lordy We Got Tapes! (@Goldenpartyrent Lordy We Got Tapes!)<a href="https://twitter.com/goldenpartyrent/statuses/1346587491223171073">1609886450.0</a></blockquote></div>