Dems poised to win the Senate as Trump's voter fraud delusions harm Republicans in Georgia runoffs

Tuesday is the final day of voting in the two Georgia Senate runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democratic John Ossoff, while interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Trump will be traveling to the Peach State on Monday for an election eve rally that is being held despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet only hours later, Trump again called into question the legitimacy of the November election in Georgia.

The mixed messages -- that it is important for Republicans to vote for Perdue and Loeffler, but that the election is rigged and there's no point in voting -- appear to be harming Republicans in the polls.

Five Thirty Eight election analyst Nate Silver noted, "Polling trends haven't been favorable for Perdue and Loeffler lately."

The story Silver linked to showed Five Thirty Eight's polling averages in the two runoff elections.

While the Republicans both held small leads at Christmas, Ossoff now leads Perdue 48.7% to 47.5% in the averages. And Warnock leads Loeffler 49.1% to 47.3%.