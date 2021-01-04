Georgia Lt. Gov says Trump's antics may cost GOP the Senate: 'I can't think of a scenario where it helps'

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Monday warned that President Donald Trump's attacks on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger could cost his party the Senate.

During an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, Duncan was asked how Trump's rants against Georgia's electoral system may affect this week's run-off elections that will decide which party controls the United States Senate.

"I can't think of a scenario where it helps," he said. "You know, if we look back to the last ten weeks, any Republican using this misinformation or election fraud is only an excuse, it's not a solution for us winning on Tuesday."

Duncan then suggested it was time for the GOP to consider changing its approach to elections to appeal to more voters.

"I think it's time that we start to realize where things went wrong for us," he said. "President Trump validated, you know, an outsider business person and a change agent, but we need to get back to understanding the policies that we support and growing the party with empathy and using the tone that Ronald Reagan used where he inspired people."

