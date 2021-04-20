'It's almost insanity': Georgia GOP officials freaked out that their voters won't let Trump's 2020 loss go
Brian Kemp and Donald Trump (Photo via White House)

Even though former President Donald Trump has been out of office for three months, many of his supporters in Georgia still aren't ready to let his loss go.

Politico reports that Republican officials in Georgia are still concerned about their base's rage over Trump's 2020 election loss, which apparently hasn't abetted even though the party passed a voter suppression law aimed at reducing the use of mail-in voting that the former president complained cost him the state last year.

"I'm convinced that if infighting escalates, we could easily blow it," Randy Evans, a Georgia lawyer who served as Trump's ambassador to Luxembourg, tells Politico. "We've got to figure out how to come together, really. And it's an easy thing to say but a very difficult thing to actually do in this environment."

DeAnna Harris, the chair of the Cobb County Young Republicans, similarly tells Politico that the base's obsession with Trump's loss is a "huge mistake" that could cost the party next year.

"We've got to get out of this mindset," she says. "It's almost like insanity."