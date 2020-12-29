Trump causing 'one hell of a nightmare' for GOP candidates in Georgia: Republican pollster
GOP pollster Frank Luntz speaks on CNBC's "Squawk Box." (Screen grab)

Speaking to CNBC this Tuesday, Republican pollster Frank Luntz says that President Trump's signing of the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill was a "very smart decision," but added that he made a "very bad decision" on top of that.

"He made a very bad decision by opening up the $2,000 personal checks because it's going to cause one hell of a nightmare for those two Republican senators to vote against Donald Trump or vote against conservatives in their state," Luntz said on the CNBC show Squawk Box.

As CNBC points out, Republicans not in favor of the bill have caused upheaval within the party as people in Georgia vote in the Senate runoffs.

"Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who is completing retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's term, are fighting to fend off two Democratic challengers for their seats in runoffs scheduled for Jan. 5," CNBC reports. "The Senate races, which will decide the majority in the chamber, have drawn lots of attention. The GOP holds a 52-48 edge in the Senate. If Democrats win both Georgia contests, it will create a 50-vote tie, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker after she takes office Jan. 20."

Watch the video below: