Georgia GOP official informs Trump they've done voter signature matches -- there is a 99.9 percent accuracy

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Georgia election on Tuesday proclaiming that there was no signature match being done for early voting.





Unfortunately for Trump, it's already happening. Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tweeted that the state has been doing the signature matches like every other election in which they must check signatures for mail-in votes. They're fine. In fact, they're more than fine.

In a statement to CNN's Jim Sciuto, Raffensperger said that an audit in Cobb County found "no fraudulent absentee ballots," and Elections Dept had a "99.9% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures."