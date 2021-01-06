Georgia PBS banned from covering Republican election night party: report

On Tuesday night, ahead of the polls closing in the pivotal Georgia Senate runoffs, public broadcasting reporter Stephen Fowler reported that the Georgia Republican Party had barred his newsroom from obtaining the credentials to cover the watch parties for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

"Local news is disappearing from many of these communities, and your denial is disturbing and against the spirit of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution," said Georgia Public Broadcasting senior officials in a statement. "We respectfully disagree with your decision to prevent us access to the Republican candidates in one of the most important elections in state history."

The Georgia runoffs, watched by the entire nation and among the most expensive Senate races ever to be held, will decide control of the Senate.