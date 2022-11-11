Georgia pro-Trump 'electors' say plans to subvert 2020 election results were hidden from them
President Trump concludes his campaign speech at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

Pro-Trump activists who claimed they were Donald Trump's legitimate electors say they were advised by Trump's 2020 campaign to cast “contingent” Electoral College ballots in case one of Trump's legal challenges to the election's results succeeded, Politico reports.

Attorneys for the activists say they didn't know about any plans by Trump's top lawyers to used their "provisional" votes to decertify the 2020 election results.

“To the extent these reports are accurate (which the nominee electors have no way of knowing), the nominee electors did not and could not have had any involvement in or knowledge of any such plan,” lawyers for 11 of Georgia’ s 16 shadow electors said in a 41-page legal filing.

The electors’ attorneys added that Trump lawyers' efforts were “never disclosed to or discussed with the nominee electors at any time."

"It’s a notable explanation from the state GOP officials and activists who signed certificates claiming to be Georgia’s legitimate presidential electors on Dec. 14, 2020," Politico's report stated. "At the time, Trump was seeking to challenge the election results in court, though many of his lawsuits had been swept aside by federal and state judges, and the results of the election had been certified across the country."

Read the full report over at Politico.

