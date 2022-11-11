Newly-elected right-wing school board member wants corporal punishment for 'out of control' disabled kids
Jerry Rutherford (Screen cap)

A newly elected right-wing school board member in Collier County, Florida has proposed bringing back corporal punishment -- and is singling out disable students as being in particular need of discipline.

Naples Daily News reports that newly minted school board member Jerry Gallagher won his election this week while espousing multiple controversial viewpoints, including the aforementioned physical discipline for disabled students whom he described as particularly "out of control."

"Rutherford added that disabled students are not in control and get away with too much," reports the Naples Daily News. "He read an article by a California teacher that said he left teaching because his disabled students were swearing and otherwise misbehaving, and he couldn't hold them accountable."

Rutherford said that his belief in corporal punishment came from personal experience, as he was on the receiving end of it as a youngster after being sent to the principal's office for unruly behavior.

Jory Westberry, the defeated former school board member who lost her election to Rutherford, expressed alarm at Rutherford's embrace of corporal punishment.

"Students with handicaps are entitled to a free public education without retribution because of their behavior," she told the Naples Daily News. "That's why we have behavior specialists who work with students, parents and teachers to enable them to have a more effective, productive experience in school."

Rutherford has also ruffled feathers with his stance on LGBTQ rights, as he has said he would like for LGBTQ students to have fewer "rights" going forward.

