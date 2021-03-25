Georgia Republicans pass 95-page voter suppression law -- after they were rejected in 2020

<p>Gaetz tweeted out an article from the conspiracy theory website Gateway Pundit, whose owner was regularly labeled the <a href="https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=stupidest+man+on+the+Internet&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8" rel="noopener" target="_blank">stupidest man on the Internet</a>. The article, by Cassandra Fairbanks, paints Gaetz in a very favorable light to his far right supporters. Fairbanks previously worked for Sputnik, the Russian government state media site.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
The Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate group.<br/>
The <a href="https://twitter.com/splcenter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@splcenter</a>'s designation of <a href="https://twitter.com/FRCdc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FRCdc</a> as a "hate group" caused a deranged leftist to try and shoot up the Family Research Council's headquarters.
(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CassandraRules?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CassandraRules</a>)<a href="https://t.co/2051QjDXnd">https://t.co/2051QjDXnd</a>
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) <a href="https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1375136647696707591?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>The SPLC is not a hate group.</p><p>Fairbanks, according to domestic extremism expert Jared Holt, is a "self-professed fascist sympathizer."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Sharing articles from a self-professed fascist sympathizer to own the SPLC <a href="https://t.co/a3kXCUcQ9o">https://t.co/a3kXCUcQ9o</a> <a href="https://t.co/gIpDZWqBHo">pic.twitter.com/gIpDZWqBHo</a><br/>
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) <a href="https://twitter.com/jaredlholt/status/1375166969436069889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Journalist Christopher Mathias offered up a similar characterization:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Hardly a week goes by without a GOP congressman promoting/citing the propaganda of fascists.<br/>
This time, it's Gaetz promoting Cassandra Fairbanks, a far-right white nationalist/groyper sympathizer. <a href="https://t.co/JGnS1wGLZ5">https://t.co/JGnS1wGLZ5</a> <a href="https://t.co/K8X6FVf4Li">pic.twitter.com/K8X6FVf4Li</a>
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) <a href="https://twitter.com/letsgomathias/status/1375169990362591246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Gaetz also suggested MAGA is not a dangerous extremist group:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
How long until MAGA hats are considered an "extremist symbol?"
How long until Christian or pro-life groups are "too extreme" for the ruling woketopians?
Dems love using the term "extremism" to describe Republicans, conservatives, and the group they hate most...Trump supporters.<br/>
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) <a href="https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1375155018647494658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Here's how some are responding to Congressman Gaetz's attack.</p><p>Journalist Daniel Moritz-Rabson posted a graphic of Fairbanks appearing on VDARE with its founder. VDARE is a white nationalist hate group, according to the <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/vdare" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Southern Poverty Law Center</a>.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
oops <a href="https://t.co/R17NOTDOug">pic.twitter.com/R17NOTDOug</a><br/>
— Daniel Moritz-Rabson (@DMoritzRabson) <a href="https://twitter.com/DMoritzRabson/status/1375167613106581511?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Journalist Sam Youngman notes Rep. Gaetz took Holocaust denier Chuck/Charles Johnson to the State of the Union Address and appears to continue to support Trump's attempt to overturn the election:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
This person took a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union and voted against honoring the police who fought off the Jan. 6 terrorists. <a href="https://t.co/tlr3duMUBE">https://t.co/tlr3duMUBE</a><br/>
— Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) <a href="https://twitter.com/samyoungman/status/1375171239447162880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>This Twitter user offered up the details:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
This you?<a href="https://t.co/CxFWz3WEpU">https://t.co/CxFWz3WEpU</a> <a href="https://t.co/6MI2azkYDl">https://t.co/6MI2azkYDl</a> <a href="https://t.co/HhpGwF0YPr">pic.twitter.com/HhpGwF0YPr</a><br/>
— Bizarrobrain (@bizarrobrain) <a href="https://twitter.com/bizarrobrain/status/1375169024628203521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>White supremacist tracker:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
A guy targeted the FRC because they're bigots. <a href="https://t.co/kB85u6wrfP">https://t.co/kB85u6wrfP</a><br/>
— Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) <a href="https://twitter.com/EyesOnTheRight/status/1375162365898018821?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Retired journalist:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Family Research Council:<br/>
-"homosexual conduct is objectively harmful"
-"people can stop being LGBTQ through conversion therapy" (Illegal in Nevada)
-Gay marriage is "counterfeit" marriage.
That's what the FRC believes. SPLC simply quotes them. Because FRC is a hate group. <a href="https://t.co/BFzrht4Uiz">https://t.co/BFzrht4Uiz</a>
— jonhumbert (@jonhumbert) <a href="https://twitter.com/jonhumbert/status/1375180589486108674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>More:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Bullshit, Matt. There is an active on-going racist insurrection underway and you are part of it. It's un-American as hell. <a href="https://t.co/uE1VA0aOgn">https://t.co/uE1VA0aOgn</a><br/>
— Curley (@CurveyArt) <a href="https://twitter.com/CurveyArt/status/1375137632238329857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">This is the classic Goebbels technique of accusing your enemies of what you, in fact, are guilty of. <a href="https://t.co/SPiJhsPdTO">https://t.co/SPiJhsPdTO</a><br/>— Matthew Spira (@MatthewSpira) <a href="https://twitter.com/MatthewSpira/status/1375197251027472393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
