Georgia school that bans Black Lives Matters shirts lets kids wear Confederate flag attire: lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by African-American high school students in Georgia alleges that Effingham County High School participated in "deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity" toward African-American students while they were enrolled.

These alleged acts were even implemented in the dress code, as a well-documented case detailed in 2020 when a student with a Black Lives Matter shirt was kicked out of a sporting event while a white student with a shirt displaying profanity was allowed to stay. According to the lawsuit there were other instances of similar discrimination, as students who wore Confederate flag attire were never punished.

An additional act of discrimination in the lawsuit details an incident on the high school baseball team when the N-word was written on a locker so it could be visible for one of the plaintiffs, who was on the team. According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred immediately before the student's Thanksgiving vacation, but parents did not receive notification until Dec. 6.

Some Effingham County High School students previously had made national news by mocking the death of George Floyd.

The lawsuit also states that administrators from the institution voluntarily acted in "an egregious pattern of deliberately ignoring complaints."

Dr. Yancy Ford, Effingham County School District Superintendent, said that he or the other defendants have yet to be served. Upon the completion that action, the district will respond.