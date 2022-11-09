Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker appear headed for runoff in Georgia
Photo: Walker campaign and AFP

Rev. Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democratic Senator, is headed for a runoff against his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker. As of this writing, neither candidate has reached the 50% of votes required to take office.

Walker spent the past year being plagued non-stop by scandals, missteps, campaign flubs and bizarre public statements. Walker spent much of his time attacking Warnock for his religion, despite the fact that Warnock was the youngest ever pastor hired to serve Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ebenezer Baptist Church. Other faith leaders have come out against Walker for the attacks.

The two candidates have been deadlocked for months and the final polls confirmed that it hasn't changed. The one change in the race would be if turnout were just as high in 2022 as it was in 2020. As the election approached the early voting was astounding with record-breaking turnout.

The runoff allows both parties to flood the state with resources and staff to get out the vote in January.

SmartNews