COVID-19 sidelines Republican David Perdue — five days before the Georgia Senate runoff
Senator David Perdue. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the U.S. Senate, but one of the two Republican incumbents has been forced off the campaign trail by coronavirus.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is now under quarantine, according to a statement released by his campaign on Thursday.

"This morning, Sen. Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19," the campaign revealed, without listing which campaign staffer may have infected the candidate.

"Both Sen. Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine," the campaign announced.

The statement was posted by Politico's Andrew Desiderio: